Eurofase Lighting 37096-014 Bloomfield 22 Light 47" Wide LED Chandelier Antique Brush Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Eurofase Lighting 37096-014 Bloomfield 22 Light 47" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 31"Maximum Hanging Height: 89"Width: 47-1/4"Depth: 28-1/2"Product Weight: 39 lbsChain Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 2178 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 22Average Hours: 35000 Antique Brush Gold