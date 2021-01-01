From primavera couture
Primavera Couture - 3708 Halter Multi-Color Sequined Short Dress
Walk in glamour and let all heads turn on you in this creation by Primavera 3708. Flatter your figure in this cocktail dress in sheath silhouette. Embellished with bugle beads allover the multi-color sequins will definitely catch eyes. It features halter neckline and a strappy open back that gives a sultry and ravishing look. This Primavera is sure to make you the darling of the party! Style: prim_3708 Details: Sleeveless Sequins Multi color Beads Fitted bodice Strappy back Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.