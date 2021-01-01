From millennium lighting

Millennium Lighting 3701 12" Wide Pendant Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Millennium Lighting 3701 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesRated for dry locationsThis fixture is made with clear glassUL ListedConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 51-1/2"Width: 12"Product Weight: 7.95 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Rubbed Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com