Hooker Furniture 370-10-459 Telluride 66" Wide Home Office Traditional Writing Desk Black with Red Rub-Through Indoor Furniture Desks Writing
Hooker Furniture 370-10-459 Telluride 66" Wide Home Office Traditional Writing Desk All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Telluride's black paint finish with reddish brown rub-through, carved leather panels and nail head trim give this collection a rich masculine look. Features: Distressed with rasping and rocks Beautifully adds a traditional style to any room Bonded leather accents on desk top and front Center drawer has a drop-front for keyboard use and storage (2) side utility drawers with removable dividers Knee space: 54 1/2W x 24 1/8H Keyboard area: 27 1/8W x 19 1/8D x 2 3/8H Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Matches with the Telluride Office Chair: 370-30-220 Quality heirloom desk from Hooker Furniture About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Writing Black with Red Rub-Through