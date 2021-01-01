From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3691 Arti 12" Tall Wall Sconce Black / Clear Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting 3691 Arti 12" Tall Wall Sconce Sleek and chic, Arti embodies minimalist elegance with its streamlined modern design. Inspired by a traditional articulating light, Arti comes fully adjustable as a sconce or pendant, updated with well-designed, practical details. All sconces come with a removable fabric cord and optional cord covers. Available in multiple finishes, Arti is a seamless integration to any space. Features Includes shade: Black finish - steel Black finish - clear glass Heritage finish - steel Heritage finish - clear glass Can be hard-wired or mounted with fabric covered plug-in cord Features on-off switch Fully adjustable both left or right and up or down. Constructed from steel Comes with a glass or steel shade (1) 60w (max) medium (E26) bulb required Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulb Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 12-1/4" Width: 7-3/4" Extension: 9" Product Weight: 2.76 lbs Shade Height: 5-1/4" Shade Width: 7-3/4" Top-to-Outlet: 3" Backplate Diameter: 6" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120v Black / Clear