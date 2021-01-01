Primavera Couture - 3679 Embellished Fringe High Neck Dress

Walk in glamour and let all heads turn on you in this creation by Primavera Couture 3679. Mix of bead and fringe embellishments design this stunner as the fitted bodice showcases a high neckline and cap sleeves. The skirt adorns a sheath silhouette which finishes with a sweep train. This Primavera Couture dress is truly remarkable! Style: prim_3679 Details: Bead and Fringe Embellishments Fitted Cap Sleeves Full Length Full Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: High Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.