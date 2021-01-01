From gabor
Slip into comfort with the Gabor Gabor 63.365 slip-on platform sandals. With a lightweight design and padded insole, every step will be a breeze this summer. Patent leather upper features a wide band across the vamp. Textile lining and cushioned insole provide comfort for continued wear. Open, round toe with flatform heel. Synthetic traction outsole provides grip and stability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size UK 6 (US Women's 8.5), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.