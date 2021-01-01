Schonbek 3648-S New Orleans 4 Light 12" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals Aurelia Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek 3648-S New Orleans 4 Light 12" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesShown with Golden Teak crystals, comes with Clear crystalsStainless steel constructionProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/2"Minimum Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 57-1/2"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Aurelia