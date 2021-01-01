Hinkley Lighting 3643-CS Harper 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Seedy Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Hinkley Lighting 3643-CS Harper 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Seedy Glass Shades Harper's sleek, retro design elevates the traditional flush mount with unique glass bound by a prominent metal ring and decorative knobs available in five finishes. Features Constructed from steel Includes clear seedy glass shades (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbs Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 10" Width: 18" Product Weight: 8.5 lbs Canopy Width: 7" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze