Millennium Lighting 3623 Forsyth 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Millennium Lighting 3623 Forsyth 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier FeaturesRated for damp locationsThis fixture is made with clear glassUL ListedConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shade(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Width: 21-1/2"Product Weight: 9.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Chrome