360Pcs Leather Rivets Double Cap Rivets Metal Fixing Tool With Punch Pliers Kit Craft Snap Fastener Press Button Repair Tool
Description:360Pcs Leather Rivets Double Cap Rivets Metal Fixing Tool With Punch Pliers Kit Craft Snap Fastener Press Button Repair ToolSpecifications: Product NameDouble Cap Rivet Tool KitMatreialMetalColorAs ShownType120Pcs 6x6mm in 4 colors120Pcs 8x8mm in 4 colors120Pcs 8x12mm in 4 colorsApplicationFor belts, windbreakers, woolen coats, shirts, knitwear, trousers, backpacks, leather goods, down jackets, windbreaker jackets, children's wear, file bags, shoes and hats, luggageQuantity360 Pcs × Double Cap Rivet Tool KitFeatures:- It measures with smoothly-designed round double caps to ensure both ends are covered in style- A great add-on to your personalized clothing jeans bags or even for scrapbooking and other artsy projects- These snaps are available in sets of 100 and will come in different colors to give you more options to choose from- These Heavy Duty Rivets are perfect for nail and leather crafts such as Belts, Bracelets Dog Collars, Bags, Clothes, Shoes, Hats and so on.