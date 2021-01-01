Golden Lighting 3604-L-CH Duncan Single Light 14" Wide Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Golden Lighting 3604-L-CH Duncan Single Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a steel shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 56-5/8"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 6.88 lbsShade Height: 7-1/8"Shade Width: 13-3/4"Shade Depth: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black