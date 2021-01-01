Golden Lighting 3602-FM-BLK Duncan Single Light 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Black / White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Golden Lighting 3602-FM-BLK Duncan Single Light 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a steel shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 8-7/8"Depth: 8-7/8"Product Weight: 1.92 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 8-7/8"Shade Depth: 8-7/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Black / White