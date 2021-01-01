Golden Lighting 3602-3LP PW Duncan 3 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier Pewter / Pewter Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Golden Lighting 3602-3LP PW Duncan 3 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier Features Durable steel construction Comes with steel shades (3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Includes (6) 12" downrods Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 44-1/2" Width: 40" Depth: 10-7/8" Product Weight: 12.96 lbs Shade Height: 5" Shade Width: 10-7/8" Shade Depth: 13-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Pewter / Pewter