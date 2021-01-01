Golden Lighting 3602-3LP BLK Duncan 3 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier Black / Blue Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Golden Lighting 3602-3LP BLK Duncan 3 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with steel shades(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (6) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 44-1/2"Width: 40"Depth: 10-7/8"Product Weight: 12.96 lbsShade Height: 5"Shade Width: 10-7/8"Shade Depth: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Black / Blue