Golden Lighting 3602-14-CH Duncan 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Chrome / Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Golden Lighting 3602-14-CH Duncan 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features Durable steel construction Comes with a steel shade (2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) UL and CUL rated for damp locations Covered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warranty Dimensions Height: 4-1/4" Width: 14" Depth: 14" Product Weight: 4.69 lbs Wire Length: 96" Shade Width: 13-3/4" Shade Depth: 13-3/4" Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width: 10-1/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 120 watts Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Chrome / Chrome