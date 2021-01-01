From buydecorativefilm
BuyDecorativeFilm 36 in. x 100 ft. BLVE Venetian Blind (1/2 in. Wide Blinds) Window Film
The Blind series incorporates white linear lines into clear window film and creates an illusion of vertical blinds surrounding your window. Typically hung in front of balcony windows, the vertical blinds serve to protect your interior from excessive sunlight and provide limited view to the passersby while still allowing some natural light to enter. With your choice of Blind Decorative Window Film you will be able to enjoy the functions of traditional vertical blinds as well as the benefits of glass window films. The Venetian Blind Decorative Window Film has moderately thick white lines (1/2 in. Wide Blinds) that combine the advantages of Blind Plus and Mini Blind. The Venetian Blind glass film finds a common ground from each side of the spectrum and ensures both limited view and fashion. This is a safe choice for anyone who wishes to faithfully secure grounds before advancing further.