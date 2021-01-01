International Concepts 36 in. Weathered Gray Taupe Wood 3-shelf Standard Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves

This shaker style Brooklyn bookcase collection is solid wood throughout. Consider the longevity of antique furnishings, beautifully crafted from real, solid wood, handed down for generations and still in great condition after decades of use. Today we use eco-friendly hardwood known as Rubberwood. Your home is your castle and so the furnishings you choose for it should be pieces selected not only for their style, but for the craftsmanship that went into making them. International Concepts embodies these principles bringing you style and craftsmanship. Color: Weathered Gray Taupe.