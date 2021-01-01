Hallman 36 in 3.55 cu ft Single Oven Dual Fuel Italian Range w/True Convection, 5 Burners, Griddle, Chrome Trim/Stainless Steel, Silver

Hallman professional ranges marry elegant design with impeccable cooking performance. The sealed Italian brass burners provide a perfect blend of power and precision, with output ranging from 15,500 BTU, down to 1260 BTU. The removable stainless-steel griddle features an oversized brass oval burner with 10,500 BTU. A grate is also provided to place over the oval burner, creating flexible functionality. Heavy-duty cast-iron grates provide a single continuous cooking surface, making it easy and safe to maneuver cookware from one burner to another. The oven 3.55 Cu. Ft. true European convection provides even heat distribution for perfect results, complete with convection bake, convection broil, grill baking, and standard bake functions. In addition, the oven includes electric rotisserie and 3-pane glass window for safety that can be removed for cleaning with mild soap (not dishwasher safe). Beneath the oven there is a drawer designed to keep dishes warm between 125°-200° before serving. Manual controls and durable components minimize service repairs over the lifespan of the product. Hallman ranges are available in an array of colors and configurations with unique options and accessories, allowing the ability to customize to suit your taste. Hallman is the premium brand engineered for those who are passionate about cooking with the finest quality. Decades of proven craftsmanship ensure every Hallman range will be in service and style for generations. Handmade in Italy. Color: Stainless Steel.