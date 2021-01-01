From national tree company
36" Green Fireworks Evergreen Christmas Tree Tabletop Decor
Advertisement
Nothing brightens a room like the combination of bright fiber optic lights and the charm of a spruce tree. The ever-changing multicolor lights shine from this tree, creating a dazzling holiday decoration. It looks almost like a real one but with zero maintenance cost, making it an excellent addition to your indoor or outdoor setting. Product Features: Features green fireworks evergreen Christmas tree tabletop decor. Comes with a single bulb operation from a decorative gold column base. Ever changing multicolor fiber lights shine from this tree creating a dazzling holiday decoration. Perfect for Christmas, colorful holiday decoration on a tabletop or in a secondary room. Recommended for indoor use only. Dimensions: 36" high x 23" diameter. Material(s): plastic