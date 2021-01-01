36 Bottles Stackable Wooden Wobble-Free Modular Wine Rack

Wine Rack for 36 Bottles: The wine rack offers you a perfect wine storage solution and saves your home, bar, wine cellar, kitchen, and basement space. The wine display rack coming with 6 rows, each of which holds 6 bottles, can hold up to 36 bottles of red wine. The arc-shaped design with small notch makes the bottle fit perfectly.Keep Liquor Taste Mellow: If the wine bottle is placed vertically, the cork will become so dry that air will enter the bottle and cause premature oxidation of red wine. The horizontal design with a little inclination of wine rack can keep the cork moist and ensure the palate of red wine is lush.Wobble-Free Guarantee: With dowel to interlock each joint, the sturdy construction prevents the shelf from wobbling and shaking, which keeps bottles stable. The bottle display standing shelf is easy to assemble with no hardware or tools necessary, so that it can be placed either side by side, stacked on top of each other, or placed separately according to your own needs.High-Quality Pine Material: On the one hand, using mortise and tenon structure technology, our pine wine rack is very environmentally friendly. Besides, it is difficult to deform and crack. On the other hand, pine wood material has natural beauty and clear wood grain. In addition, the surface is very smooth.Multi-Scene Application: Due to its natural and beautiful appearance, our 6-tier wine rack, as an additional decoration, is suitable for any decor. You can place it at home, kitchen, pantry, cabinet, dining room, basement, bar, wine cellar and so on.