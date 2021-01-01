From yoonux
35th Birthday Quarantine Vintage 2021, funny happy bday gift T-Shirt
Advertisement
Awesome design featuring a funny birthday quote saying 2021 BIRTHDAY - THE ONE WHERE WE QUARANTINED. Try this great birthday balloon retro classic style art, you will surely love this quarantine bday with mask, syringe and toilet paper birthday cake design This "Vintage Birthday Quarantined 2021, funny happy bday 1986" is a great birthday gift idea for a friend or family member who loves humorous original classic arts, funny gifts design and has a great sense of humor, they will surely love it! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem