Eurofase Lighting 35940 Gladstone 8 Light 36" Wide Chandelier Antique Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Eurofase Lighting 35940 Gladstone 8 Light 36" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Minimum Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 82"Width: 35-3/4"Depth: 35-3/4"Product Weight: 32.84 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 7-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Antique Brass / Black