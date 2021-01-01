From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting 35940-962 Windgate Five Light Chandelier, Brushed Nickel Finish
Advertisement
SOPHISTICATION AND DESIGN: Featured in the decorative Windgate collection, this dining room; study; foryer; or even outdoor patio chandelier is the perfect option for brightening up any space in your home. Sea Gull Lightings Five Light Chandelier features alabaster glass shades and adds a touch a style and interest to any room. SEAMLESS FUNCTIONALITY: A great choice for your do-it-yourself project! Our Sea Gull Lighting products are compatible and easily convert to LED with optional replacement lamps. EXPERT RECOMMENDED: Sea Gull Lighting options are the preferred brand choice of builders and electricians when shopping around for variety. From crystal chandeliers to chandeliers for dining rooms; farmhouse chandeliers to modern chandeliers, Sea Gull Lighting options are sure to compliment any space in your home. TIMELESS STYLE: Decorative Brushed Nickel Finish to accent and brighten your room. Here at Sea Gull Lighting, we pride ourselves on the attention and care that goes into e