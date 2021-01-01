From hinkley lighting

Hinkley Lighting 3557 Winnie 12" Wide Pendant Dark Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Hinkley Lighting 3557 Winnie 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs60" of adjustable chain includedCUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Width: 12-1/4"Depth: 12-1/4"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Dark Antique Brass

