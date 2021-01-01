From primavera couture
Primavera Couture - 3554 Spaghetti Strap Beaded Sheath Dress
Cause a stir in this striking Primavera Couture 3554 creation. Embellished with trailing branch accents this bead-sprinkled piece features spaghetti straps trailing into a lace up back. The bodice has a plunging v-neckline with a tonal sheer inset. The skirt creates a mini sheath silhouette. Remain at the top of the best-dressed list in this Primavera Couture masterpiece. Style: prim_3554 Details: Spaghetti Straps Lace Up Back Beaded Short Hemline Length: Short Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.