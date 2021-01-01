From sonneman
Sonneman 3551 Candela 1 Light Pendant with White Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants Down Light
Sonneman 3551 Candela 1 Light Pendant with White Shade Features:White Glass Shade10' Adjustable CordLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Diameter: 3.5"Energy Efficient: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 16" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniProduct Weight: 4 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Diameter: 3"Shade Height: 9.25"Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: CylinderUL Listed: Yes Down Light Polished Chrome