Primavera Couture - 3504 One Shoulder Side Cutout Dress

Fascinate everyone with the stylish allure of this Primavera Couture 3504 creation. Embellished with beads and sequins on the fitted bodice this dress features a one shoulder neckline. The back has a partial opening and a zipper closure. Ornate with a side cutout the sheath dress ends with a short hemline. Captivate and shine in this Primavera Couture masterpiece. Style: prim_3504 Details: Sleeveless Beaded Sequins Side Cutout Zipper Closure Short Hemline One Shoulder Length: Short Neckline: Asymmetrical Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.