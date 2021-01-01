From ceaco
Ceaco 3501-14 Jan Van Haasteren Crowd Pleasers Collection Toy Ahoy Puzzle - 2000Piece
Advertisement
Fun, bold and bright: you will find many funny things going on; toy playing galore - it will captivate kids and adults alike! A customer favorite: this hilarious puzzle by Jan Van haasteren depicts chaotic fun! Makes a great gift: perfect for your child, present for a birthday, Christmas or Hanukkah gift, team building exercises and other events! More to puzzle building: art jigsaw puzzles are a fun, inexpensive way to enjoy beautiful works of art first hand! Use to boost skills: hand-eye coordination, motor skills, problem solving, and much more! Specifics: includes 2000 puzzle pieces. When completed, puzzle Dimensions: 38 x 26 inches. It is proudly made in USA., Manufacturer: Ceaco