Elegant Lighting 3500D3R Polaris 3 Light 12" Wide LED Crystal Multi Light Pendant Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting 3500D3R Polaris 3 Light 12" Wide LED Crystal Multi Light Pendant FeaturesIce cube style fixture designed for high ceiling roomsCrafted from stainless steelComes with a clear crystal shadeDecorated with elegant-cut crystalsIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9-3/16"Minimum Height: 15-3/16"Maximum Hanging Height: 87-7/8"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 11.4 lbsWire Length: 78-11/16"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 11-13/16"Canopy Depth: 11-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 88Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 27 wattsVoltage: 110 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 3