Grayson Lane 35 In. x 31 In. Rustic Wall Mirror Brown Wood | 36910
Your boho chic and rustic inspired living space will not be complete without this nostalgic, yet elegant boho chic style rectangular brown wood shutter mirror on your living room walls. The rectangular wooden frame of this wall mirror showcases a light brown finish. It also has an interesting set of swinging shutter doors that you can use to cover or show the highly reflective mirror inside. This will make your boho chic inspired living space much more laid-back at no cost of style. This item comes shipped in one carton. Easy-to-hang feature with its D-ring hardware at the back. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in Indonesia. Rustic Design. Grayson Lane 35 In. x 31 In. Rustic Wall Mirror Brown Wood | 36910