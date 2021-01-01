From go pet club
Go Pet Club 35-in Rattan Wicker Cat Tree Bed & Sisal Covered Post, Grey/Black
The Go Pet Club 35-in Rattan Wicker Cat Tree Bed & Sisal Covered Post is not only a cozy spot for your feline friend, but also a timeless decoration for your home. Handcrafted in rattan wicker, this classic post is designed to provide your best bud with her very own escape. The enclosed condo offers a quiet hideaway where your cat can indulge in a little peace and quiet. When she’s feeling more social, she can climb to the top perch basket and see what’s happening in the house. A sisal rope post encourages natural scratching behavior while a dangly mouse engages her mind and paw in a little stimulating fun!