Mirrorize 34x46 Black Hand Stained Wood Beveled Mirror | Vanity,Powder room,Bathroom, Bedroom |34X46 (Inner Mirror :24X36)|Black Rectangle|Large Mirror

*DETAILS:* Color: Black |Construction: Black Hand Stained Wood Beveled Mirror |Orientation: Can be mounted both vertically and horizontally |Shape: Rectangle |Size: 34X46 *Sophisticated Unique Design*: Bring simple sophistication to any room with our Black Hand Stained Wood Beveled Mirror. Our simple mirror with unique design is the perfect addition to various styles and design elements offering a contemporary finish to any room of your home. *Versatile Décor:* This hanging mirror is very stylish and modern suitable for any home décor theme.This mirror is suitable for bedrooms, bathrooms or living rooms making a space feel brighter and larger. This mirror can be hanged in any room suitable for any décor and useful for homes, hotels, restaurants and bars including industrial use. *Assembled and easy to Install:*Our glass is safely protected and professionally constructed. The mirror is assembled and ready for use. This piece comes with hangers attached ready to hang on your wall both landscape and portrait style. Beveled mirror Black hand stained wood frame 34-inches wide by 46-inches high Inner mirror 24-inches wide by 36-inches high Made in Canada