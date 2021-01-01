From nearly natural
34in. Large Philodendron Leaf Artificial Plant in White Metal Planter
Be adventurous, take a trip to the wild side with this large leaf Philodendron artificial plant, bursting with glossy, larger than life, leaves that fan out from delicate stems. Standing 34", from a white metal planter, create your own maintenance-free tropical indoor jungle oasis. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 17 in. W x 17 in. D x 34 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 13 In. W: 7.5 In. D: 7.5 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Perfect for narrow areas ; Transform your space into a jungle ; Realistic looking details ; Housed in a white metal planter ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial plant; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial plant can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the stems to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension