From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3478 6 Light Full Sized Foyer Pendant from the Gentry Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 3478 6 Light Full Sized Foyer Pendant from the Gentry Collection Six Light Full Sized Foyer Pendant from the Gentry CollectionFeatures:Clear Panels glass round shadeMade of steelDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 10' of chain and 12' of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5.5"Chain Length: 120"Height: 25" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Material: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 6Product Weight: 27 lbsShade Height: 15.938"Shade Width: 9"Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 360Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 144"Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Hinkley Lighting:Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Polished Nickel