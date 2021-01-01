Primavera Couture - 3457 Scoop Beaded Open Back Sheath Dress

Show up in this Primavera Couture 3457 that has the perfect amount of glitz and glamour. This sleeveless stunner features a scoop neckline and back with a single bandeau adorned with bead details and a zipper closure. Featuring a high-leg slit the skirt is in a sheath silhouette and has a sweep train. This Primavera Couture will let you shine like the star that you are. Style: prim_3457 Details: Scoop Neckline Sleeveless Scoop Back with a Single Bandeau Zipper Closure Sheath Silhouette High-Leg Slit Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.