Hinkley Lighting 3434 Orson 4 Light 26" Wide Globe Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hinkley Lighting 3434 Orson 4 Light 26" Wide Globe Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelInstallable on sloped ceilings(4) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required60" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 27-3/4"Width: 26"Product Weight: 15.63 lbsChain Length: 60"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel