From sonneman
Sonneman 3401 Handkerchief 1 Light Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Satin Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Sonneman 3401 Handkerchief 1 Light Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Features:Etched Glass ShadeLamping Technology:Bulb Base - GU10: A bi pin socket used mostly with 120/230-volt MR16 Halogen Bulb. The GU10 has a pin spread of 10 mm a twist and lock function. Compatible Bulb Types: GU10 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Base Color: SilverBulb Base: GU10Bulb Included: YesBulb Shape: MR16Bulb Type: HalogenCanopy Width: 5.5Collection: HandkerchiefDownrod Size(s): 12", 6"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoFinish Application: SatinGenre: ModernHeight: 22"Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 7Shade: YesShade Color: Clear, WhiteShade Diameter: 10Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: SpecialtyShade Type: EtchedShade Width: 10"Style: ModernSuggested Room Fit: Bedroom, Dining Room, Foyer, Kitchen, Living Room, OfficeUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120Wattage: 50Watts Per Bulb: 50Width: 11" Satin Silver