From nicole bakti
Nicole Bakti - 634 Off-Shoulder Mermaid Cocktail Dress
Advertisement
Be ready to fascinate everyone in this figure-flattering Nicole Bakti 634 masterpiece. This stunning dress has lovely floral lace applique detailing on the mesh panel which provides the element of style. This curve-hugging ensemble is tailored with a fitted mermaid skirt which reveals a horsehair hemline. Be in this gorgeous Nicole Bakti creation and leave a lasting impression. Model is wearing Black color. Style: niba_634 Details: Off-Shoulder Sleeves Floral Lace Applique Lace Bodies Back Zipper Closure See-through Details Mid-open Back Horsehair Hemline Length: Tea-Length Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.