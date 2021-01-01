Varaluz 339P03C Elsa 16" Wide Bottle Style Cage Taper Candle Single Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

From varaluz
Varaluz 339P03C Elsa 16" Wide Bottle Style Cage Taper Candle Single Pendant
Varaluz 339P03C Elsa 16" Wide Bottle Style Cage Taper Candle Single Pendant Need to let it go? Elsa is the perfect escape from the boring, typical island pendant! Designed to fit anywhere from transitional to modern, this collection has a little something everyone will love. Hand-forged and hand painted using recycled steel and low to no VOC paint.FeaturesHand Painted with low to no VOC finishHand crafted from forged recycled steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable via standard Incandescent Dimmer (sold separately)120" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 28-1/4"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 18.4 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black