Lara Dresses - 33625 Sheer Long Sleeved Embellished Gown

Enter the hall with grace and beauty in this lovely evening gown by Lara 33625. The bodice is adorned with beaded floral appliques and is framed with sheer long sleeves and a bateau neckline. Slim-fitting lines create a feminine fit along bust midriff and waist and strapless lining supplies tonal coverage beneath. The A-line skirt is ruched vertically with plush fabric down to a full-length hemline for a look that is out of this world. This Lara creation is simply perfect for your next formal party! Style: lara_33625 Details: Sheer long sleeves Beaded floral applique embellishment Flowy skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..