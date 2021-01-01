From primavera couture
Primavera Couture - 3344 Sequined Open Back Sheath Dress
Embody Hollywood glitz and glamour in this sparkly number from Primavera Couture 3344. This dress will make you shine and sparkle wherever you go with its sequined design from the neckline to the whole bodice. It features a halter neckline and an open back design. This stunning sequined creation of Primavera Couture is definitely a worthy addition your formal wardrobe. Model is wearing Black Multi and Beige colors respectively. Style: prim_3344 Collection: Homecoming Details: Sequined Fitted bodice Sleeveless Sheath short dress Open back Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.