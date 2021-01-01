Elk Lighting 33425/4 Ringlets 4 Light 22" Wide Drum Chandelier Golden Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 33425/4 Ringlets 4 Light 22" Wide Drum Chandelier Features(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Minimum Height: 16"Maximum Hanging Height: 52"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 9 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Golden Silver