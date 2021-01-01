From varaluz
Varaluz 333N06 Vivienne 6 Light 60" Wide Mixed Metal Linear Cage Chandelier Black / Gray Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Varaluz 333N06 Vivienne 6 Light 60" Wide Mixed Metal Linear Cage Chandelier If you’re a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll, Vivienne might be your match made in heaven! Inspired by both classic farmhouse and high end designer textiles, this plaid collection is anything but boring. Trendy tones pair perfectly to make this collection a knockout.FeaturesFeatures detailed metalwork to spark conversation in your spaceHand Painted with Low to No VOC PaintUnique plaid texture and patternHand crafted from metalSloped ceiling compatible(6) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable via standard Incandescent Dimmer (sold separately)120" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10-1/2"Width: 60"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 25.7 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 20"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 220 voltsBulbs Included: No Black / Gray