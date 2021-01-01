From varaluz
Varaluz 332P06 Nikolai 6 Light 26" Wide Crystal Sputnik Chandelier New Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Varaluz 332P06 Nikolai 6 Light 26" Wide Crystal Sputnik Chandelier Nikolai is a mashup of inspirations including blasting the Beastie Boys down a long, empty highway and 1960’s visions of intergalactic space travel. Taking a classic sputnik chandelier shape, lightly twisted, Nikolai is hand forged out of recycled steel and is adorned with oversized premium crystal embellishments that are out of this world. Topped off with a hand painted finish, what more could you ask for?.FeaturesHand Painted with low to no VOC finishHand crafted from metalDecorated with premium crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable via standard Incandescent Dimmer (sold separately)120" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 11.66 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No New Bronze