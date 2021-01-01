Adesso 3327 Angelina Single Light 19" High Buffet Table Lamp Natural Wood Lamps Table Lamps

Adesso 3327 Angelina Single Light 19" High Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesDesigned to cast ambient lightCrafted from fabric and woodComes with a corrugated natural color fabric shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 5-1/4"Depth: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 watts Natural Wood