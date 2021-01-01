From morrell maxie
Morrell Maxie - 16332 Illusion Embellished Sheath Dress
ï»¿Turn yourself into a head-turning sensation by slipping into this utterly fetching Morrel Maxie 16332. Designed with an illusion neckline this long-sleeved beauty is adorned with embroidery stone and a sequin detailing all over. Completing the look is a sheath silhouette skirt that features a sweep train. Leave everyone speechless when you enter the room in this Morrel Maxie. Style: morrellM_16332 Fabric: Tulle Burnout Embroidery Details: Embroidery Stones and Sequins Fit and Flair 100% Polyester Stretch fabric Long Sleeve Embellished Straight across back Illusion None slit Center Back invisible zipper Hollow to Hem Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.