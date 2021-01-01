Kenroy Home 33181 Tessa Single Light 26" Tall Vase Table Lamp with a Drum Shade White Glossy Lamps Table Lamps

Kenroy Home 33181 Tessa Single Light 26" Tall Vase Table Lamp with a Drum Shade FeaturesEasy assembly instructions included for quick set upConstructed of ceramic and woodComes with a fabric shadeRequires (1) 150 watt max medium (E26) bulbProduct features multi way switchRated for dry locations1 Year limited warranty on defectsDimensionsHeight: 26"Width: 15"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 15"Shade Diameter: 15"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White Glossy