Varaluz 330P01 Monarch Butterfly 15" Wide Decorative Single Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Varaluz 330P01 Monarch Butterfly 15" Wide Decorative Single Pendant
Varaluz 330P01 Monarch Butterfly 15" Wide Decorative Single Pendant The Monarch collection is a modern fantasy unlike any other. Taking the whimsical shape of a butterfly and blending it with clean lines and a striking finish, Monarch is perfect for the modernist seeking an eclectic touch. Let your imagination soar with the endless possibilities of this sleek and artistic collection.FeaturesNature inspired butterfly designModern clean linesLow to no VOC paint finishHand crafted from metalSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable via standard Incandescent Dimmer (sold separately)120" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Width: 14-3/4"Depth: 14-3/4"Product Weight: 5.83 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 220 voltsBulb Included: No White