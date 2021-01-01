From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 330811 Pawley Single Light 10" Wide Pendant Mineral Brown Indoor Lighting Pendants
Capital Lighting 330811 Pawley Single Light 10" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required120" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-3/4"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 145-3/4"Width: 10-1/4"Depth: 10-1/4"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 13"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T9Bulb Included: No Mineral Brown